U.S. Sanctions Rattle Pakistan's Missile Ambitions

The United States has announced a fresh wave of sanctions targeting Pakistan's long-range ballistic-missile program, with a focus on the state-owned National Development Complex (NDC) and three associated firms. The move is part of efforts to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The sanctions freeze U.S. assets of the affected entities and prohibit American citizens from engaging in business with them. According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, these actions are enacted under an executive order aimed at those who facilitate the spread of such weapons.

Pakistan's foreign ministry has criticized the sanctions, labeling them as "unfortunate and biased," arguing that they disrupt regional stability, particularly in its ongoing rivalry with India. The U.S.-targeted NDC is instrumental in developing the country's nuclear-capable Shaheen missile series.

