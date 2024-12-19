Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Rattle Pakistan's Missile Ambitions

The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on Pakistan's missile program, targeting state-run defense agencies and private firms. These measures aim to curb proliferation activities but have sparked criticism from Pakistan, which views the actions as biased, threatening regional stability and military balance with India.

Updated: 19-12-2024 02:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 02:03 IST
U.S. Sanctions Rattle Pakistan's Missile Ambitions
The United States has announced a fresh wave of sanctions targeting Pakistan's long-range ballistic-missile program, with a focus on the state-owned National Development Complex (NDC) and three associated firms. The move is part of efforts to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The sanctions freeze U.S. assets of the affected entities and prohibit American citizens from engaging in business with them. According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, these actions are enacted under an executive order aimed at those who facilitate the spread of such weapons.

Pakistan's foreign ministry has criticized the sanctions, labeling them as "unfortunate and biased," arguing that they disrupt regional stability, particularly in its ongoing rivalry with India. The U.S.-targeted NDC is instrumental in developing the country's nuclear-capable Shaheen missile series.

