Norway Expands CO2 Storage in North Sea
Norway has announced two new exploration licenses for carbon dioxide storage in the North Sea. These licenses are granted to consortia led by Harbour Energy Norge and Equinor, and another team composed of Equinor and Aker BP, as per the government's recent statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Norway is taking significant steps in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions by granting new exploration licenses for CO2 storage in the North Sea.
The first license is awarded to a consortium led by Harbour Energy Norge and Equinor, while the second involves Equinor collaborating with Aker BP.
These moves are part of Norway's ongoing commitment to invest in sustainable energy solutions, according to a statement released by the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- CO2
- storage
- North Sea
- licenses
- Equinor
- Aker BP
- Harbour Energy
- Norge
- exploration
Advertisement