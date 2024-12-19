Left Menu

Norway Expands CO2 Storage in North Sea

Norway has announced two new exploration licenses for carbon dioxide storage in the North Sea. These licenses are granted to consortia led by Harbour Energy Norge and Equinor, and another team composed of Equinor and Aker BP, as per the government's recent statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:56 IST
Norway Expands CO2 Storage in North Sea
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Norway is taking significant steps in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions by granting new exploration licenses for CO2 storage in the North Sea.

The first license is awarded to a consortium led by Harbour Energy Norge and Equinor, while the second involves Equinor collaborating with Aker BP.

These moves are part of Norway's ongoing commitment to invest in sustainable energy solutions, according to a statement released by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024