Chhattisgarh Celebrates Historic Milestones: New Air Route and Anti-Naxal Success

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launches the Raipur-Ambikapur air route, highlighting its significance for the state's development. He also defends achievements against Naxal insurgency under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, anticipating eradication by 2026, and criticizes Congress's historical treatment of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:21 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today inaugurated the newly launched Raipur-Ambikapur air travel route, deeming it a historic milestone for the state. During the event, Sai emphasized the far-reaching effects this initiative would have on Chhattisgarh's growth, particularly spotlighting its influence on tourism, industry, and the economy.

The Chief Minister stressed that the new air route will significantly enhance connectivity, thereby driving economic and industrial expansion. This, he asserted, will facilitate a more robust environment for business and tourism, enabling the region to thrive. Additionally, CM Sai addressed Congress's disapproval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, urging a reevaluation of history to understand who truly disrespected Ambedkar.

Sai highlighted the BJP government's efforts in honoring Ambedkar by installing his portrait in Parliament and establishing Panchteerth, memorial sites dedicated to his legacy. On the Naxal insurgency, the CM pointed out notable progress against the militants, revealing that over 220 Naxalites were neutralized last year, with more than 1,500 either giving up arms or apprehended.

Expressing optimism, the Chief Minister projected the total eradication of Naxalism by March 2026, attributing the success to the collaborative 'double-engine government' initiative. At a ceremony presenting the President's Colour Award to the Chhattisgarh Police, he lauded their valiant efforts under Union Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership, crediting their aggressive operations for the notable surrenders and assimilation of Naxalites back to mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

