Amazon Workers Strike During Holiday Rush Over Union Contract Disputes

Amazon workers from seven U.S. facilities initiated a strike during the holiday shopping period to demand contract negotiations with the company. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing about 10,000 Amazon workers, organized the strike despite Amazon's assurances that operations would not be affected.

Updated: 19-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:04 IST
In an unexpected turn during the holiday shopping rush, Amazon workers from seven facilities in the United States have staged a walkout. Their objective is to compel the online retail giant to negotiate contract terms, according to a statement by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Warehouse workers in major urban centers such as New York, Atlanta, and San Francisco are participating in what the Teamsters describe as the largest strike against the company. However, Amazon maintains that the strike will not disrupt its operations, as investors echoed the sentiment by trading shares 1.5% higher in premarket sessions.

The move is part of a broader struggle for labor rights as unions currently represent just 1% of Amazon's hourly workforce, a statistic revealing the challenges ahead for organizers. Despite an earlier $2.1 billion wage investment by Amazon, legal battles and failed negotiation deadlines have exacerbated tensions.

