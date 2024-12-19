Amazon Workers Strike During Holiday Rush Over Union Contract Disputes

In an unexpected turn during the holiday shopping rush, Amazon workers from seven facilities in the United States have staged a walkout. Their objective is to compel the online retail giant to negotiate contract terms, according to a statement by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Warehouse workers in major urban centers such as New York, Atlanta, and San Francisco are participating in what the Teamsters describe as the largest strike against the company. However, Amazon maintains that the strike will not disrupt its operations, as investors echoed the sentiment by trading shares 1.5% higher in premarket sessions.

The move is part of a broader struggle for labor rights as unions currently represent just 1% of Amazon's hourly workforce, a statistic revealing the challenges ahead for organizers. Despite an earlier $2.1 billion wage investment by Amazon, legal battles and failed negotiation deadlines have exacerbated tensions.

