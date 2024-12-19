Escalation in Middle East: Israel Strikes Yemen's Ports Amid Missile Threats

In a significant escalation of Middle East tensions, Israel conducted airstrikes on Houthi-controlled ports and energy infrastructure in Yemen on Thursday. This action followed a series of missile attacks directed at Israel by Houthi forces over the past year, culminating in the interception of a missile aimed at central Israel. Israeli military sources confirmed the missile was neutralized before impacting a school building in Ramat Efal, Tel Aviv.

In reaction, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Iran's role in the conflict, drawing connections between the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah. The airstrikes involved 14 fighter jets aiming at strategic locations, including the ports of Salif and Ras Issa, and the capital, Sanaa. The Houthis responded by confirming their missile attack on Tel Aviv and vowed further retaliations, emphasizing solidarity with Palestinians.

Amid these rising hostilities, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued stern warnings to the Houthi leadership, asserting Israel's preparedness to confront further threats. The impacts of these military exchanges are far-reaching, affecting vital infrastructures, such as power stations in Yemen, and exacerbating regional instability. The situation remains tense as global powers watch closely, hoping to mediate solutions to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)