Left Menu

Homecoming Amidst Ruins: A Syrian Refugee's Return

Ahmed al-Kassem, a Syrian refugee, returns home from Turkiye after more than a decade, following the downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Reunited with his family, al-Kassem faces uncertainties as he encounters the harsh realities in war-torn Aleppo, struggling with basic necessities and adapting to change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aleppo | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:54 IST
Homecoming Amidst Ruins: A Syrian Refugee's Return
  • Country:
  • Syria

Ahmed al-Kassem, a former Syrian refugee, returned home from Turkiye after the downfall of President Bashar Assad. His reunion with his sister was emotional, but soon overshadowed by the harsh realities awaiting him in Aleppo. His home was too damaged, and there were no basic utilities.

The family, part of over 7,600 Syrian refugees returning from Turkiye, encountered a city scarred by civil war and lacking infrastructure. Al-Kassem reflected on their more stable life in Turkiye, where they had water and electricity, comparing it to the daunting conditions in Syria.

Despite uncertainties, al-Kassem is determined to adapt, embracing Syria as his homeland. His daughter Rawiya, who struggles with Arabic after years in Turkish schools, shares mixed emotions about the move. Aleppo remains a city in ruins, but hopeful for rebuilding and a new start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024