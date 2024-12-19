Homecoming Amidst Ruins: A Syrian Refugee's Return

Ahmed al-Kassem, a former Syrian refugee, returned home from Turkiye after the downfall of President Bashar Assad. His reunion with his sister was emotional, but soon overshadowed by the harsh realities awaiting him in Aleppo. His home was too damaged, and there were no basic utilities.

The family, part of over 7,600 Syrian refugees returning from Turkiye, encountered a city scarred by civil war and lacking infrastructure. Al-Kassem reflected on their more stable life in Turkiye, where they had water and electricity, comparing it to the daunting conditions in Syria.

Despite uncertainties, al-Kassem is determined to adapt, embracing Syria as his homeland. His daughter Rawiya, who struggles with Arabic after years in Turkish schools, shares mixed emotions about the move. Aleppo remains a city in ruins, but hopeful for rebuilding and a new start.

