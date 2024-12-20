Truck Crash Raises Alarm on Kanpur Sagar Route in Madhya Pradesh

A late-night truck crash on the Kanpur Sagar highway in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in considerable damage to kiosks and parked vehicles near an old church. Three people, including the truck driver, acquired injuries and were hospitalized, though their conditions later stabilized.

Eyewitnesses emphasized the high frequency of accidents at this busy location and appealed to the district administration for immediate intervention to control vehicle speed. With the approaching Christmas festival, the area is expected to attract more pedestrians, heightening the need for urgent safety measures.

The truck driver, Ravindra, claimed that he veered off-road to prevent a collision with a motorcyclist. He explained, "I had to take the vehicle off the road to save the bike rider," suggesting the situation could have escalated without his quick response. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)