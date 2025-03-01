Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents Involving Same Truck Claim Two Lives

Two people were killed and five injured in separate accidents caused by a single container truck in Mainpuri. The truck, driven by Simranpreet Singh, entered a no-entry zone. Despite police attempts to intercept it, the truck hit multiple victims. The driver was eventually arrested in Etah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:19 IST
Tragic Road Accidents Involving Same Truck Claim Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of unfortunate events, a single container truck was responsible for two fatalities and five injuries in Mainpuri, police confirmed on Saturday.

The truck, driven by Simranpreet Singh, averted police attempts to intercept it after bypassing a no-entry zone late Friday. First, it claimed the life of Tara Devi, 40, and injured her family members at Karhal Crossing.

It proceeded to crush Divya, 28, while she was on a motorcycle with her husband. After evading another police interception attempt, the driver was finally arrested in Etah, and the truck was seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025