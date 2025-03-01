Tragic Road Accidents Involving Same Truck Claim Two Lives

In a series of unfortunate events, a single container truck was responsible for two fatalities and five injuries in Mainpuri, police confirmed on Saturday.

The truck, driven by Simranpreet Singh, averted police attempts to intercept it after bypassing a no-entry zone late Friday. First, it claimed the life of Tara Devi, 40, and injured her family members at Karhal Crossing.

It proceeded to crush Divya, 28, while she was on a motorcycle with her husband. After evading another police interception attempt, the driver was finally arrested in Etah, and the truck was seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)