Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Minister Accuses Opposition of Smear Campaign Amid Arrest

Karnataka's political arena witnessed a tumultuous week as Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar accused BJP MLC CT Ravi of making derogatory remarks against her at the state legislative assembly. The controversy began when Ravi allegedly called Rahul Gandhi a 'drug addict,' provoking Hebbalkar to question his past without mincing words.

The situation escalated with Ravi's subsequent arrest by Belagavi police, following an FIR filed by Hebbalkar. Before detention, Ravi underwent a medical checkup, and his arrest led to widespread political repercussions. Although arrested under relevant sections, his lawyer contested the legality of the arrest.

Amidst growing controversy, Ravi countered by alleging a murder attempt against him by several Congress figures, adding further complexity to the situation. This incident has ignited protests and sharp criticism from the BJP camp, highlighting deep-seated political strife in Karnataka.

