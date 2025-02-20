Left Menu

Haryana Congress Cracks Down: Seven Leaders Expelled Amid EVM Controversy

The Haryana Congress has expelled seven leaders over anti-party activities ahead of the 2025 municipal elections. Concerns over electronic voting machine reliability and representation for the SC community have surfaced. The elections are slated for March 2, 2025, amid political tensions and accusations of secret alignments.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Haryana Congress has expelled seven party leaders for engaging in activities detrimental to the party's interests in the lead-up to the 2025 municipal corporation elections. This disciplinary action, ratified by state in-charge BK Hariprasad, effectively suspends the leaders for six years.

The expelled individuals include former District Congress Committee leaders Tarlochan Singh and Ashok Khurana from Karnal, Coordination Committee member Pradeep Chaudhary, former Youth Congress president Madhu Chaudhary from Yamuna Nagar, along with Ram Niwas Rara, a candidate from Hisar, and leaders Harvinder Lovely and Ram Kishan Sain from Gurugram.

Amidst this internal party upheaval, Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan has raised significant concerns regarding the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and advocated for a return to ballot papers. This comes as tensions simmer over delayed election results, with allegations of underrepresentation faced by the SC community, further intensifying the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

