ILO and ISA Partner to Promote Decent Work and Occupational Safety in Seabed-Related Activities

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Seabed Authority (ISA) have signed a groundbreaking agreement to advance decent work and improve occupational safety and health for workers involved in seabed-related activities. The agreement, signed on 19 December 2024, reflects the growing global interest in seabed resources and underscores the importance of safeguarding workers’ rights in this emerging sector.

As the maritime industry explores new frontiers in seabed resource extraction, both organizations recognize the need for responsible and sustainable practices that adhere to international labour standards. The agreement formalizes their partnership to ensure that workers’ safety, health, and rights are a priority within the rapidly developing sector.

The partnership also aligns with the broader global goal of achieving a Just Transition, which seeks to promote a new social contract for workers in the maritime industry. This transition is essential as new technologies are developed, potentially introducing new risks and challenges to the existing workplace environment.

Key Elements of the Agreement

The agreement includes several key components aimed at promoting decent work and improving working conditions in seabed-related activities:

Promoting Decent Work: Both organizations will work together to uphold international labour standards, ensuring the protection of occupational safety and health for workers engaged in seabed exploration and resource extraction.

Joint Activities: The ILO and ISA will collaborate on research, technical meetings, and training programs to improve safety practices and working conditions in the sector.

Mutual Representation: The two organizations will facilitate knowledge exchange by enabling representatives from both the ILO and ISA to participate in governance meetings relevant to their shared objectives.

Addressing Emerging Risks and New Technologies

With the rapid development of new technologies for seabed exploration and exploitation, the ILO and ISA recognize that new workplace hazards and risks may emerge. These risks may not be fully addressed by existing international rules and standards, which makes collaboration between the two organizations even more crucial.

Gilbert F. Houngbo, the ILO Director-General, welcomed the agreement, emphasizing its significance: “The signing of this agreement between the ILO and ISA reflects our joint commitment to ensuring that decent work, including occupational safety and health, and the protection of human life, are central to all seabed-related activities.”

Michael W. Lodge, ISA Secretary-General, also highlighted the importance of the partnership, noting, “Joining hands with the ILO at such critical times is key to ensuring the protection of human life in relation to activities in the deep seabed. This is particularly important as the industry develops new technologies that could introduce unforeseen risks to workers.”

Strengthening Global Standards for Seabed Operations

The partnership between the ILO and ISA reflects a growing recognition of the need to strengthen international governance of seabed operations. With the increasing demand for seabed resources, the collaboration between these two bodies sets a precedent for ensuring that environmental and social safeguards are integrated into the development of this emerging sector.

Through this agreement, the ILO and ISA aim to enhance the global governance framework for seabed-related activities, ensuring that they are conducted in a socially responsible and sustainable manner. The agreement is expected to have a long-term impact on the way seabed exploration and resource extraction are carried out, setting a global standard for worker safety and rights in the sector.

Next Steps and Future Collaboration

The agreement has already been endorsed by both the ISA Council and the ILO’s Governing Body, signaling strong institutional backing for the joint initiative. Looking ahead, the two organizations are expected to strengthen their collaboration by organizing joint conferences, workshops, and developing additional guidance on the occupational safety standards for seabed-related industries.

By prioritizing the welfare of workers and promoting responsible practices, this collaboration sets a foundation for the sustainable development of seabed resources, ensuring that the growing industry benefits both workers and the environment.