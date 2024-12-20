Supreme Court Questions Minister's Bail Amidst Witness Pressure Concerns

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the State of Tamil Nadu, challenging its decision to grant bail to Minister Senthil Balaji in relation to a significant money laundering investigation concerning a cash-for-jobs scam. This move comes amid growing worry that Balaji's reinstatement as a minister could intimidate witnesses.

A bench comprised of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed the necessity for Tamil Nadu to disclose the number of pending cases against Balaji and identify the witnesses involved. These justices specifically requested details regarding how many of these witnesses are public officials compared to ordinary citizens.

The court questioned the implications of Balaji's return to a ministerial post and subsequently scheduled the matter for further review on January 15. Concerns are rising about potential undue influence on witnesses following Balaji's appointment after his bail. The bench has limited its inquiry to discerning whether witnesses are indeed under pressure due to his ministerial role.