Zealand Pharma's Bold Stance Amid CagriSema Study Results

Zealand Pharma CEO Adam Steensberg claims Novo Nordisk's recent CagriSema study supports their monotherapy approach with cagrilintide, despite the market's disappointment and a 20% plunge in Zealand's shares. The company remains optimistic about its strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Zealand Pharma's CEO, Adam Steensberg, expressed strong confidence in their monotherapy strategy for cagrilintide following Novo Nordisk's CagriSema study.

Despite the dip in the market, Steensberg emphasized that Zealand's approach is backed by data, arguing that the results underscored their innovative monotherapy efforts.

The release of the data, which led to a dramatic 20% drop in Zealand's stock, did not deter the company from its commitment to their drug development pathway.

