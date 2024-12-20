Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Rahul Gandhi Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Constitution 'Attack'

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, persistently calls for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, accusing the BJP of constitutional violations and disrespecting B.R. Ambedkar. Gandhi's statements have intensified political tensions, coinciding with an FIR against him following a Parliament altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:11 IST
Political Tensions Rise: Rahul Gandhi Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Constitution 'Attack'
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of political discord, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi renewed his demand for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi accuses Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of launching a comprehensive assault on the Indian Constitution, further alleging disrespect towards B.R. Ambedkar.

Through social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, Gandhi described these actions as a grave mistake, expressing that India will not overlook such an affront. A montage illustrating Congress's protests, marches, and speeches was also shared by Gandhi, emphasizing a parliamentary speech he made equating the situation to a cultural battle between Manusmriti and the Constitution.

Tensions escalated when the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Gandhi related to a parliamentary scuffle involving opposition and ruling members. This incident saw Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleging being pushed, and BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries. Both factions are now seeking apologies, amid rising calls for accountability from all sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024