Political Tensions Rise: Rahul Gandhi Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Constitution 'Attack'

In a significant escalation of political discord, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi renewed his demand for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi accuses Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of launching a comprehensive assault on the Indian Constitution, further alleging disrespect towards B.R. Ambedkar.

Through social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, Gandhi described these actions as a grave mistake, expressing that India will not overlook such an affront. A montage illustrating Congress's protests, marches, and speeches was also shared by Gandhi, emphasizing a parliamentary speech he made equating the situation to a cultural battle between Manusmriti and the Constitution.

Tensions escalated when the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Gandhi related to a parliamentary scuffle involving opposition and ruling members. This incident saw Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleging being pushed, and BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries. Both factions are now seeking apologies, amid rising calls for accountability from all sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)