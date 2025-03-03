Left Menu

MP Congress Protests Against Minister's 'Begging' Remark

The Madhya Pradesh Congress announced protests against Minister Prahlad Singh Patel for his comments about people 'begging' from the government. Patel's remarks, amidst a debate over political freebies, have been deemed inappropriate by the Congress, which demands his resignation. Protests are set for March 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:09 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Congress plans to hold statewide protests against state Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, urging him to resign following controversial remarks he made about citizens having developed a habit of 'begging' from the government.

At a recent event, Patel criticized people for what he described as a tendency to demand government support, contrasting this with the sacrifices made by historical figures. These comments have sparked tension, particularly as the discourse around political freebies intensifies.

In response, Mukesh Nayak, chief of the MP Congress media cell, condemned Patel's statements and accused the BJP of disrespecting the public, which he declared as sovereign in a democracy. Protests are scheduled at district headquarters on March 5 to pressure Patel to step down.

