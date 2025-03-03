MP Congress Protests Against Minister's 'Begging' Remark

The Madhya Pradesh Congress plans to hold statewide protests against state Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, urging him to resign following controversial remarks he made about citizens having developed a habit of 'begging' from the government.

At a recent event, Patel criticized people for what he described as a tendency to demand government support, contrasting this with the sacrifices made by historical figures. These comments have sparked tension, particularly as the discourse around political freebies intensifies.

In response, Mukesh Nayak, chief of the MP Congress media cell, condemned Patel's statements and accused the BJP of disrespecting the public, which he declared as sovereign in a democracy. Protests are scheduled at district headquarters on March 5 to pressure Patel to step down.

(With inputs from agencies.)