India's Naval Power Boost: MDL Delivers Cutting-Edge Warships

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has bolstered India's maritime might by delivering two advanced warships to the Indian Navy. The vessels, a stealth frigate named INS Nilgiri under Project 17A and a missile destroyer called INS Surat from Project 15B, mark significant strides in naval design and capability.

Built under the guidance of the Navy's Warship Design Bureau and the Warship Overseeing Team in Mumbai, these ships integrate state-of-the-art technologies and cutting-edge weaponry. INS Nilgiri incorporates superior stealth features that enhance its detectability avoidance, ensuring it stands on par with the finest frigates worldwide.

INS Surat, a formidable platform armed with the supersonic Brahmos and Barak-8 missiles, along with indigenous anti-submarine equipment, is also noteworthy for its multifaceted warfare abilities. Both warships are equipped for independent operation and are set to enhance India's naval strength as they prepare for sea trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)