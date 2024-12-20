Left Menu

India's Naval Power Boost: MDL Delivers Cutting-Edge Warships

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has delivered two cutting-edge warships to the Indian Navy: the stealth frigate INS Nilgiri of Project 17A and the destroyer INS Surat of Project 15B. These advanced vessels, featuring sophisticated technology and weaponry, are designed to operate independently and serve as flagships for naval missions.

Updated: 20-12-2024 19:23 IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has bolstered India's maritime might by delivering two advanced warships to the Indian Navy. The vessels, a stealth frigate named INS Nilgiri under Project 17A and a missile destroyer called INS Surat from Project 15B, mark significant strides in naval design and capability.

Built under the guidance of the Navy's Warship Design Bureau and the Warship Overseeing Team in Mumbai, these ships integrate state-of-the-art technologies and cutting-edge weaponry. INS Nilgiri incorporates superior stealth features that enhance its detectability avoidance, ensuring it stands on par with the finest frigates worldwide.

INS Surat, a formidable platform armed with the supersonic Brahmos and Barak-8 missiles, along with indigenous anti-submarine equipment, is also noteworthy for its multifaceted warfare abilities. Both warships are equipped for independent operation and are set to enhance India's naval strength as they prepare for sea trials.

