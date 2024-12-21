Tragic Bond: Two Friends' Final Farewell

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, two teenage girls died by suicide in Jari village, India, as confirmed by local police. Pushpa Devi Prajapati, 18, allegedly ended her life following her friend Gayatri's suicide amidst personal struggles.

Authorities reported that Gayatri Verma, 19, the daughter of Devraj Verma, ended her life after feeling disheartened over not being able to purchase warm clothing. Her death became a catalyst for Pushpa, highlighting the intense bonds they shared.

The police investigation revealed that the girls were extremely close, with their names inscribed on each other's arms, symbolizing their deep friendship. Their tragic deaths underscore critical issues around mental health and youth support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)