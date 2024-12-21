Left Menu

Tragic Bond: Two Friends' Final Farewell

Two teenage girls in Jari village, India, tragically ended their lives following the death of one by suicide, which deeply affected the other. Friends with each other's names tattooed on their arms, Pushpa and Gayatri’s bond and the inability to cope with loss led to their untimely deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:39 IST
Tragic Bond: Two Friends' Final Farewell
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, two teenage girls died by suicide in Jari village, India, as confirmed by local police. Pushpa Devi Prajapati, 18, allegedly ended her life following her friend Gayatri's suicide amidst personal struggles.

Authorities reported that Gayatri Verma, 19, the daughter of Devraj Verma, ended her life after feeling disheartened over not being able to purchase warm clothing. Her death became a catalyst for Pushpa, highlighting the intense bonds they shared.

The police investigation revealed that the girls were extremely close, with their names inscribed on each other's arms, symbolizing their deep friendship. Their tragic deaths underscore critical issues around mental health and youth support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024