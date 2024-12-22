Qatar's Gas Standoff: EU's New Law Raises Tensions

Qatar has delivered a stark warning to the European Union, threatening to halt gas shipments if member states strictly implement a new law targeting forced labor and environmental damage. The law mandates diligent checks on supply chains, with penalties reaching 5% of global turnover for violations.

Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi emphasized the financial implications during an interview with the Financial Times, noting that a potential loss in revenue is unacceptable for QatarEnergy, and by extension, the state of Qatar. Such losses directly impact the country's finances, he argued.

As global competition intensifies, particularly from the United States, Qatar aims to strategically expand its influence in Asia and Europe. It plans to increase its liquefied natural gas production significantly by 2027, positioning itself as a major player in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)