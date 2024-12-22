Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Stampedes at Nigerian Charity Events Claim 32 Lives

A deadly surge at two Christmas charity events in Nigeria resulted in 32 fatalities. The incidents occurred as individuals rushed for food items, leading to chaotic scenes and a tragic loss of life, highlighting the desperation and dire circumstances faced by many in the region.

Tragic Loss: Stampedes at Nigerian Charity Events Claim 32 Lives
  • Nigeria

In Nigeria, two Christmas charity events turned tragic as the death toll from stampedes rose from 13 to 32, according to police reports issued on Sunday. The chaotic scenes unfolded as crowds surged, desperate for food items.

In Okija town of Anambra state, 22 people collapsed and died during a food distribution organized by a local philanthropist, confirmed police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga.

Additionally, in Abuja, the capital, ten fatalities were reported following another charity event where a church was distributing food and clothing items, intensifying concerns over the desperation faced by many Nigerians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

