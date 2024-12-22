Left Menu

Nepal's Surge in Electricity Trade with India amidst Seasonal Challenges

The Nepal Electricity Authority exported electricity worth NPR 13 billion to India over five months. However, exports halted due to the dry season, and Nepal now imports power. Damage to the Upper Tamakoshi project also impacted export plans. Nepal anticipates growing exports as river flows increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) achieved a significant milestone by exporting electricity worth Nepalese rupees 13 billion (approximately INR 8.15 billion) to India in the first five months of the current fiscal year.

NEA spokesman Chandan Ghosh reported that from mid-July to mid-December, about 1.76 billion units of electricity were exported at a rate of Nepalese Rs 7.39 per unit. The surplus power was sold on the Indian Energy Exchange and supplied to states like Haryana and Bihar through bilateral agreements.

However, with the onset of winter and reduced water flow, Nepal has stopped its electricity exports, importing 300 MW from India instead. Damage to the Upper Tamakoshi project due to floods hindered further export plans. Despite setbacks, NEA has received clearance to sell 941 MW from 28 projects in India, including a new venture to export 40 MW to Bangladesh via Indian lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

