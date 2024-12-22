Nepal's Surge in Electricity Trade with India amidst Seasonal Challenges

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) achieved a significant milestone by exporting electricity worth Nepalese rupees 13 billion (approximately INR 8.15 billion) to India in the first five months of the current fiscal year.

NEA spokesman Chandan Ghosh reported that from mid-July to mid-December, about 1.76 billion units of electricity were exported at a rate of Nepalese Rs 7.39 per unit. The surplus power was sold on the Indian Energy Exchange and supplied to states like Haryana and Bihar through bilateral agreements.

However, with the onset of winter and reduced water flow, Nepal has stopped its electricity exports, importing 300 MW from India instead. Damage to the Upper Tamakoshi project due to floods hindered further export plans. Despite setbacks, NEA has received clearance to sell 941 MW from 28 projects in India, including a new venture to export 40 MW to Bangladesh via Indian lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)