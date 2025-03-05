Left Menu

Power Struggle: China's PowerChina Takes Legal Action Against Laos Over Hydropower Dues

PowerChina sues Laos' Electricite du Laos for $555 million in unpaid dues from a hydropower project. The case marks the first international arbitration against a Lao firm by a Chinese entity. The project is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, amid Laos' debt crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:58 IST
Power Struggle: China's PowerChina Takes Legal Action Against Laos Over Hydropower Dues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Power Construction Corp of China (PowerChina) has initiated legal proceedings against Electricite du Laos (EdL), seeking $555 million in alleged unpaid dues. The case relates to electricity generated by the Nam Ou River Cascade Hydropower project in Laos, a vital part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Laos, aiming to become 'the battery of Southeast Asia,' has heavily invested in hydropower projects, many financed by neighboring China. However, these investments have led to financial strain and contributed to a looming debt crisis, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This unprecedented arbitration reflects growing tensions and the challenges faced by countries involved in China's Belt and Road projects. Both parties have yet to comment on the ongoing legal dispute impacting regional energy and trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025