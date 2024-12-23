Left Menu

Gurdaspur Encounter: Three Khalistani Terrorists Neutralized

In Punjab's Gurdaspur district, a fierce encounter left two police constables injured and resulted in the death of three suspected Khalistani terrorists. The clash erupted during a police chase following a tip-off. Authorities recovered firearms and a stolen motorcycle linked to prior theft.

Gurdaspur Encounter: Three Khalistani Terrorists Neutralized
Uttar Pradesh police team along with Pilbhit SP Avinash Pandey (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a fierce encounter in Punjab's Gurdaspur district resulted in two police constables getting injured and three suspected Khalistani terrorists being critically injured. The violent incident stemmed from a grenade attack on a Gurdaspur police station, leading to a high-stakes operation by law enforcement.

SP Avinash Pandey detailed the police operation, indicating that following a recent attack, three suspects were tracked down thanks to intelligence shared with the Puranpur police. As the suspects sped towards Pilibhit on a motorcycle, authorities from multiple jurisdictions, including Gurdaspur, mobilized to pursue them, culminating in a confrontation near Puranpur.

After exchanging heavy gunfire with police near an under-construction bridge, the suspects sustained critical injuries and later succumbed at the district hospital. Recovered from the scene were two foreign-made Glock pistols and a motorcycle reported stolen. Meanwhile, the injured constables are receiving treatment, and police officials praised the collaborative effort as a significant 'breakthrough' against the terror module.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

