Gurdaspur Encounter: Three Khalistani Terrorists Neutralized

In a dramatic turn of events, a fierce encounter in Punjab's Gurdaspur district resulted in two police constables getting injured and three suspected Khalistani terrorists being critically injured. The violent incident stemmed from a grenade attack on a Gurdaspur police station, leading to a high-stakes operation by law enforcement.

SP Avinash Pandey detailed the police operation, indicating that following a recent attack, three suspects were tracked down thanks to intelligence shared with the Puranpur police. As the suspects sped towards Pilibhit on a motorcycle, authorities from multiple jurisdictions, including Gurdaspur, mobilized to pursue them, culminating in a confrontation near Puranpur.

After exchanging heavy gunfire with police near an under-construction bridge, the suspects sustained critical injuries and later succumbed at the district hospital. Recovered from the scene were two foreign-made Glock pistols and a motorcycle reported stolen. Meanwhile, the injured constables are receiving treatment, and police officials praised the collaborative effort as a significant 'breakthrough' against the terror module.

