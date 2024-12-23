Left Menu

Midnight Blaze Engulfs Kartikeya Jewelry Shop in Parvathipuram

A major fire erupted at Kartikeya Jewelry in Palakonda, Parvathipuram, possibly triggered by a short circuit. Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the blaze, which caused significant damage to the shop's furniture and valuable ornaments. The total extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:34 IST
Visuals of the fire at the shop (Photo/AN) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out at Kartikeya Jewelry shop in the town of Palakonda, Parvathipuram, during the midnight hours on Monday. Eyewitness footage captured huge flames engulfing the establishment.

According to Giridhar, a fire department officer, the blaze is believed to have been sparked by a short circuit. Firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene following notification and managed to douse the flames effectively.

The fire inflicted damage on both the furniture and the gold and silver ornaments housed within the shop. Authorities have yet to determine the full scale of the losses incurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

