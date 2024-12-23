Cheers to Change: The New Norm in NYC Bars

New York City's vibrant bar scene remains bustling, even as profit margins shrink. Bar director Meaghan Dorman notes that while venues are packed, patrons are spending less, opting for cheaper alternatives post-craft cocktails. Festive consumption trends reflect broader economic caution.

Economic challenges, including high inflation, have prompted U.S. consumers to reduce their spending on spirits, posing challenges for major producers like Diageo and Pernod Ricard. Traditionally relying on holiday season sales peaks, these companies must navigate shifting consumer preferences and a more cautious market.

Despite these trends, certain markets show resilience. Some regions report increased Christmas bookings, while casual dining venues offer budget-friendly options. These shifts coincide with broader trends towards moderation and alternative beverages, such as THC-infused drinks, indicating a new era for the drinking industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)