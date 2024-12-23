Left Menu

Cheers to Change: The New Norm in NYC Bars

In December, New York City bars remain bustling but profit margins are shrinking as economic conditions lead customers to opt for cost-effective drink options. This shift away from premium cocktails poses a significant challenge for major spirits producers, important during the holiday sales peak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:35 IST
Cheers to Change: The New Norm in NYC Bars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York City's vibrant bar scene remains bustling, even as profit margins shrink. Bar director Meaghan Dorman notes that while venues are packed, patrons are spending less, opting for cheaper alternatives post-craft cocktails. Festive consumption trends reflect broader economic caution.

Economic challenges, including high inflation, have prompted U.S. consumers to reduce their spending on spirits, posing challenges for major producers like Diageo and Pernod Ricard. Traditionally relying on holiday season sales peaks, these companies must navigate shifting consumer preferences and a more cautious market.

Despite these trends, certain markets show resilience. Some regions report increased Christmas bookings, while casual dining venues offer budget-friendly options. These shifts coincide with broader trends towards moderation and alternative beverages, such as THC-infused drinks, indicating a new era for the drinking industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024