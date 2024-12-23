Left Menu

Ireda Fuels Odisha's Green Revolution with Rs 3,000 Crore Investment

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) has sanctioned Rs 3,000 crore for renewable energy projects in Odisha. This state-owned enterprise aims to support solar, hydro, ethanol, and renewable energy manufacturing sectors. Ireda has set a goal to contribute 10-15% to India's green energy transition financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:02 IST
Ireda Fuels Odisha's Green Revolution with Rs 3,000 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) has committed Rs 3,000 crore to support green energy projects in Odisha, according to the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Pradip Kumar Das.

Operating under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ireda focuses on financing diverse renewable energy projects including solar and hydro ventures.

This funding aligns with Ireda's broader goal to cover 10-15% of India's renewable energy debt financing, boosting the country's transition to green energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024