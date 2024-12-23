Ireda Fuels Odisha's Green Revolution with Rs 3,000 Crore Investment
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) has sanctioned Rs 3,000 crore for renewable energy projects in Odisha. This state-owned enterprise aims to support solar, hydro, ethanol, and renewable energy manufacturing sectors. Ireda has set a goal to contribute 10-15% to India's green energy transition financing.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) has committed Rs 3,000 crore to support green energy projects in Odisha, according to the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Pradip Kumar Das.
Operating under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ireda focuses on financing diverse renewable energy projects including solar and hydro ventures.
This funding aligns with Ireda's broader goal to cover 10-15% of India's renewable energy debt financing, boosting the country's transition to green energy.
