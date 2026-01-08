India-led International Solar Alliance to keep working with 125 countries to meet objectives

India-led International Solar Alliance will continue to work with the remaining 125 member nations to achieve its climate goals, official sources said after the US withdrawal from the initiative.

Gurugram-headquartered International Solar Alliance (ISA) is a collaborative initiative between India and France aimed at uniting efforts to combat climate change by implementing solar energy solutions. It was conceptualised on the sidelines of COP21 in Paris in 2015.

Following a 2020 amendment to its Framework Agreement, all UN member states are eligible to join the alliance.

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from several international organisations, including UN bodies and the International Solar Alliance, terming them ''redundant'' and ''contrary'' to America's interests.

Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum titled 'Withdrawing the United States from International Organisations, Conventions, and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the United States'.

After signing the memorandum, Trump said he had determined that it was ''contrary'' to US interests to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to 66 UN and non-UN organisations.

Reacting to the development, official sources said that ''the Indian government has noted the media reports citing US withdrawal from 66 international organisations, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA)''.

They said the alliance will continue to work with member countries, particularly least developed countries and small island developing states, on the development and deployment of solar energy, mobilisation of finance, capacity building and reduction of risk perceptions.

India holds the presidency of the alliance, which now has 125 member and signatory countries.

The body will remain focused on supporting its members in collectively addressing common challenges in scaling up solar energy in line with their needs to achieve universal energy access, sources said. Sources said they have seen the memorandum issued by the US on January 7, 2026, on its intent to withdraw from a number of international organisations, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Since its inception, the International Solar Alliance has made significant progress in advancing its mandate to promote solar energy deployment and cooperation among its 125 member countries, with solar energy increasingly complemented by energy storage. ISA programmes are operational in over 95 countries, supporting national pipelines, regulatory frameworks, and market creation. ISA has been successful in showcasing the feasibility and effectiveness of solar solutions while promoting their implementation across diverse regions through demonstration projects.

We will continue to work with ISA and support solar adoption and energy transition goals, sources said.

