Rome has completed its most extensive construction project to prepare for millions of tourists expected for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year. Mayor Roberto Gualtieri inaugurated the new road junction near the Vatican on Monday, a milestone in an 85 million euro project among 3,200 public works for the event.

The newly constructed underpass reroutes traffic underground, creating a pedestrian zone from the Tiber River to St. Peter's Basilica, a global tourist magnet. However, the whirlwind of construction has aggravated residents and left some tourists discontented as many attractions have been hidden behind scaffolding recently.

The Vatican anticipates 32 million visitors during the Holy Year, opening with Pope Francis's Christmas Eve Mass and spanning until January 6, 2026. The enhancements, which include the restoration of famous sites such as the Trevi Fountain, are backed by 3.7 billion euros in state and European funds.

