Left Menu

Rome Transformed: Major Renovations for the 2025 Catholic Jubilee

Rome has revamped its infrastructure for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year. The city has completed an 85 million euro road junction near the Vatican, part of 3,200 public works projects. The improvements aim to accommodate 32 million expected tourists, despite frustrating locals with ongoing construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:04 IST
Rome Transformed: Major Renovations for the 2025 Catholic Jubilee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rome has completed its most extensive construction project to prepare for millions of tourists expected for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year. Mayor Roberto Gualtieri inaugurated the new road junction near the Vatican on Monday, a milestone in an 85 million euro project among 3,200 public works for the event.

The newly constructed underpass reroutes traffic underground, creating a pedestrian zone from the Tiber River to St. Peter's Basilica, a global tourist magnet. However, the whirlwind of construction has aggravated residents and left some tourists discontented as many attractions have been hidden behind scaffolding recently.

The Vatican anticipates 32 million visitors during the Holy Year, opening with Pope Francis's Christmas Eve Mass and spanning until January 6, 2026. The enhancements, which include the restoration of famous sites such as the Trevi Fountain, are backed by 3.7 billion euros in state and European funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024