Left Menu

Congress Denies Interaction, Condemns Attack on Allu Arjun's Residence Amid Controversy

Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy refutes reports of a meeting between AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi and Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy. The leader condemns violence against actor Allu Arjun following a stampede at a movie premiere. Asserted claims of political motives remain unproven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:05 IST
Congress Denies Interaction, Condemns Attack on Allu Arjun's Residence Amid Controversy
Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy on Monday refuted allegations of an interaction between AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi and Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, while at Gandhi Bhawan. Reddy emphasized that there was no formal meeting or meaningful conversation between the two.

The comments came in the wake of a controversy outside Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2,' starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Addressing this, Reddy condemned the stone-pelting incident at Arjun's residence, reiterating Congress's stance against violent acts.

Following the incident, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy instructed the DGP to take action against those involved. Arrests were made, and Reddy accused BRS of propagating false narratives, highlighting political maneuvers to tarnish the image of the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024