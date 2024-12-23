Congress Denies Interaction, Condemns Attack on Allu Arjun's Residence Amid Controversy

Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy on Monday refuted allegations of an interaction between AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi and Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, while at Gandhi Bhawan. Reddy emphasized that there was no formal meeting or meaningful conversation between the two.

The comments came in the wake of a controversy outside Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2,' starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Addressing this, Reddy condemned the stone-pelting incident at Arjun's residence, reiterating Congress's stance against violent acts.

Following the incident, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy instructed the DGP to take action against those involved. Arrests were made, and Reddy accused BRS of propagating false narratives, highlighting political maneuvers to tarnish the image of the government.

