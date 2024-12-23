Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Parbhani: Allegations of Custodial Deaths Intensify

Rahul Gandhi meets with families of the deceased in violence-hit Parbhani, alleging custodial deaths of Dalit activists led by police action. The Congress leader calls for immediate resolution and accountability, while victims' families demand justice and exemplary punishment for responsible officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:54 IST
Ashish Wakode, son of deceased Vijay Wakode (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken up the cause of Dalit activists who allegedly died in custodial settings, accusing the police of undue pressure. Following a meeting with the victims' families, Gandhi called for immediate action against those responsible.

Rahul Gandhi assured grieving family members, including Ashish Wakode, son of the deceased Vijay Wakode, that he would raise the issue in Parliament. Gandhi alleged the activists were targeted for their Dalit identity while defending the Constitution, dubbing Vijay Wakode's death a 'custodial murder'.

Amidst rising tensions, local authorities arrested 50 individuals, with reports of minor injuries among police personnel. As calls for justice grow louder, affected families are demanding exemplary punishment, hoping for intervention from national leaders like Rahul Gandhi to ensure swift accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

