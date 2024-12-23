Tensions Rise in Parbhani: Allegations of Custodial Deaths Intensify

In a recent turn of events in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken up the cause of Dalit activists who allegedly died in custodial settings, accusing the police of undue pressure. Following a meeting with the victims' families, Gandhi called for immediate action against those responsible.

Rahul Gandhi assured grieving family members, including Ashish Wakode, son of the deceased Vijay Wakode, that he would raise the issue in Parliament. Gandhi alleged the activists were targeted for their Dalit identity while defending the Constitution, dubbing Vijay Wakode's death a 'custodial murder'.

Amidst rising tensions, local authorities arrested 50 individuals, with reports of minor injuries among police personnel. As calls for justice grow louder, affected families are demanding exemplary punishment, hoping for intervention from national leaders like Rahul Gandhi to ensure swift accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)