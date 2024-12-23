Delhi LG Saxena Blames Kejriwal for Yamuna Pollution Amid Election Tensions

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has openly accused Aam Aadmi Party leader and ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the current pollution crisis plaguing the Yamuna River. In a pointed letter, Saxena attributes the river's severe pollution levels to Kejriwal's interference in cleanup efforts.

'I will personally hold you responsible for this,' Saxena stated, referring to Kejriwal's Supreme Court petition that halted cleaning projects. He urged Kejriwal to firsthand assess Delhi's deteriorating environment, which he claims Kejriwal has failed to do, delegating visits to his temporary successor, Atishi.

Saxena expressed continued commitment to highlighting these pressing matters. Criticism of the Delhi administration has grown, focusing on lagging responses to Yamuna pollution, infrastructure decay, and sewer management. Last month, the BJP pointed fingers at Atishi for only addressing these issues following Saxena's interventions, as seen during her recent visits to affected districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)