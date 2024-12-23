Left Menu

Delhi LG Saxena Blames Kejriwal for Yamuna Pollution Amid Election Tensions

Delhi LG VK Saxena criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for Yamuna River pollution as elections approach, holding him accountable for halting cleanup efforts. Alleging inaction, Saxena emphasized ongoing attention to pollution and infrastructure issues, sparking political tensions and criticism from the BJP towards temporary Chief Minister Atishi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:42 IST
Delhi LG Saxena Blames Kejriwal for Yamuna Pollution Amid Election Tensions
Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has openly accused Aam Aadmi Party leader and ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the current pollution crisis plaguing the Yamuna River. In a pointed letter, Saxena attributes the river's severe pollution levels to Kejriwal's interference in cleanup efforts.

'I will personally hold you responsible for this,' Saxena stated, referring to Kejriwal's Supreme Court petition that halted cleaning projects. He urged Kejriwal to firsthand assess Delhi's deteriorating environment, which he claims Kejriwal has failed to do, delegating visits to his temporary successor, Atishi.

Saxena expressed continued commitment to highlighting these pressing matters. Criticism of the Delhi administration has grown, focusing on lagging responses to Yamuna pollution, infrastructure decay, and sewer management. Last month, the BJP pointed fingers at Atishi for only addressing these issues following Saxena's interventions, as seen during her recent visits to affected districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024