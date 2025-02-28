Left Menu

The Curious Case of the Missing Wheels: AAP Leader's Social Media Revelation

AAP leader Avadh Ojha reported a bizarre theft, where all four wheels of his car were stolen in Delhi's Patparganj area. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral. This comes shortly after Ojha's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections from the Patparganj constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Avadh Ojha reported a notable theft incident on social media, where thieves allegedly stole all four tyres from his car in Delhi's Patparganj area.

A video documenting the incident has gone viral, gaining significant attention across various social media platforms. The theft reportedly occurred in broad daylight on a busy road, raising questions about security in well-trafficked areas.

This story gained prominence shortly after Ojha's electoral defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, where he finished second to BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi in the Patparganj constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

