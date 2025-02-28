The Curious Case of the Missing Wheels: AAP Leader's Social Media Revelation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Avadh Ojha reported a notable theft incident on social media, where thieves allegedly stole all four tyres from his car in Delhi's Patparganj area.

A video documenting the incident has gone viral, gaining significant attention across various social media platforms. The theft reportedly occurred in broad daylight on a busy road, raising questions about security in well-trafficked areas.

This story gained prominence shortly after Ojha's electoral defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, where he finished second to BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi in the Patparganj constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)