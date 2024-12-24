Left Menu

CRPF COmmandos Injured in Naxal Encounter in Chhattisgarh Forest

Two CoBRA commandos of the CRPF were injured during a gunfight with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The clash occurred as they secured a new forward base, part of efforts to combat Naxal violence. The injured were evacuated for treatment, with further details awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:59 IST
CRPF COmmandos Injured in Naxal Encounter in Chhattisgarh Forest
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two commandos from the CoBRA unit of the Central Reserve Police Force were wounded during an armed confrontation with Naxals in the dense forests of Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The encounter occurred at the Gomguda forward operating base.

The CoBRA 206 battalion engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire early Monday morning while securing the newly established base in a remote area. Both injured commandos were quickly evacuated for medical attention.

These forward bases represent a strategic initiative to curb Naxal activities in remote regions, as part of a larger governmental strategy to eliminate the Naxal threat by 2026. Details on the current condition of the injured and the encounter's outcome remain awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024