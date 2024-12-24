CRPF COmmandos Injured in Naxal Encounter in Chhattisgarh Forest

Two commandos from the CoBRA unit of the Central Reserve Police Force were wounded during an armed confrontation with Naxals in the dense forests of Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The encounter occurred at the Gomguda forward operating base.

The CoBRA 206 battalion engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire early Monday morning while securing the newly established base in a remote area. Both injured commandos were quickly evacuated for medical attention.

These forward bases represent a strategic initiative to curb Naxal activities in remote regions, as part of a larger governmental strategy to eliminate the Naxal threat by 2026. Details on the current condition of the injured and the encounter's outcome remain awaited.

