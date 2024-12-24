Modi Consults Experts for 2025 Budget Blueprint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively consulting with top-tier economists and industry experts in anticipation of the 2025-26 Budget unveiling.

Set to be presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025, the Budget is drawing considerable attention.

Key participants in these discussions include Niti Aayog's Vice Chairman Suman Bery, CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran, and well-known economists like Surjit Bhalla and DK Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)