Modi Consults Experts for 2025 Budget Blueprint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaging with top economists and experts to gather insights for the 2025-26 Budget. The Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025, is a focal point of the current discussions. Key figures from Niti Aayog also participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively consulting with top-tier economists and industry experts in anticipation of the 2025-26 Budget unveiling.

Set to be presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025, the Budget is drawing considerable attention.

Key participants in these discussions include Niti Aayog's Vice Chairman Suman Bery, CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran, and well-known economists like Surjit Bhalla and DK Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

