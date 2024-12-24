Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: Dhanuka Agritech's Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture

Dhanuka Agritech Limited hosted a Farmers' Day program to honour Indian farmers, showcasing modern farming techniques. The event, attended by notable officials, aimed to support sustainable agricultural practices, promote knowledge sharing, and inspire the farming community to adopt advanced methods for increased productivity and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:18 IST
New Delhi [India], December 24: On the occasion of Kisan Diwas, Dhanuka Agritech Limited organized a Farmers' Day program at their Agricultural Research and Technology Centre in Palwal. The event focused on contemporary farming methods and facilitated discussions about the future of Indian agriculture among leading scientists.

The event emphasized Dhanuka's dedication to empowering farmers and promoting sustainable practices. Highlights included demonstrations on Rabi crops such as wheat, vegetables, and mustard, offering farmers a chance to learn from experts in the agriculture field.

Chief Guest, Vipul Goyal, Haryana's Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management, inaugurated the program. The presence of Dr. P.K Singh, Agriculture Commissioner, underscored the importance of these initiatives. The program also extended to educational outreach in schools across India, fostering agricultural awareness among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

