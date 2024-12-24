NHAI Launches Pilot Project to Provide Cattle Shelters Along NHs to Address Stray Animal Issue

In a groundbreaking initiative to enhance road safety and address the stray cattle problem along National Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a pilot project to establish Cattle Shelters. This project aims to reduce the occurrence of animal-related accidents by providing safe spaces for stray cattle, thus creating a safer environment for commuters and road users. Additionally, it ensures the proper care and management of stray animals found on National Highways.

Under this initiative, cattle shelters ranging from 0.21 to 2.29 hectares will be constructed along specific stretches of National Highways where the problem of stray cattle is most acute. The shelters will be strategically located on several high-traffic highway sections, including:

UP/Haryana Border to Rohna section of NH-334B, along the Kharkhoda Bypass.

Bhiwani - Hansi section of NH-148B, along the Hansi Bypass.

Kiratpur – Ner Chowk section of NH-21.

Dangiyawas to Jajiwal section of the Jodhpur Ring Road on NH-112.

These shelters are designed to be safe havens for stray cattle, reducing their presence on the highways and mitigating the risks associated with accidents involving animals.

Collaboration with Gawar Construction Ltd.

To ensure the successful execution of this initiative, NHAI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Gawar Construction Ltd., the existing concessionaire for the project. The MoU outlines the responsibilities of the construction company, including:

Building the cattle shelters on land provided by NHAI.

Maintaining the shelters, including providing first aid, fodder, water, and caretakers for the animals throughout the concession period.

Ensuring that the shelters are equipped to cater to the well-being of the animals, both in terms of healthcare and nutrition.

Supporting Initiatives: Cattle Ambulances and First-Aid Centers

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Gawar Construction Ltd. will also deploy cattle ambulances to transport and treat injured stray animals. The concessionaire will establish first-aid centers and hospitals along a 50 km radius on each side of the highways to provide timely medical treatment to injured animals. In addition, the company will facilitate the safe transportation of stray cattle to the shelters and ensure their feed and care while adhering to the provisions of the Cattle Trespass Act, 1871.

The MoU will remain in effect throughout the balance period of the concessionaire’s contract, ensuring that the initiative continues to provide long-term support for road safety and animal welfare.

NHAI’s Commitment to Road Safety and Animal Welfare

Commenting on the initiative, Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman of NHAI, stated, "This unique initiative not only enhances road safety but also addresses the humane requirement of managing stray cattle and animals on our National Highways. It is another step towards making highways safer for commuters and fulfilling our duty to care for stray animals. I believe this project will set a benchmark for holistic infrastructure development in the country."

Industry Support for the Initiative

Shri Dinesh Chandra Agrawal, President of the National Highway Builders Federation, expressed strong support for the project, saying, "We welcome NHAI’s decision to develop shelters for stray cattle and animals along National Highways. This initiative will significantly contribute to road safety while addressing the issue of stray animals. We encourage all members to collaborate and contribute to this noble cause."

Shri Ravinder Gawar, Director of Gawar Construction Ltd., also shared his enthusiasm for the project: "We are honored to partner with NHAI on this pioneering project. We are committed to extending this initiative across other NH projects, as well as those awarded to other concessionaires, to establish more shelters in regions where this issue is prevalent."

Addressing the Challenges of Stray Cattle on National Highways

Stray cattle and animals have posed significant challenges to road safety on National Highways, especially in states where the presence of animals on highways is more frequent. Despite various efforts to remove cattle from highways in the past, these measures have often fallen short due to complex social and logistical challenges. Issues such as unknown ownership, the transportation of cattle, healthcare for injured animals, and the feeding of cattle until their owners are identified or they are handed over to the authorities have complicated the resolution of this problem.

Several courts in different states have emphasized the need for a more holistic approach to this issue, highlighting the importance of addressing it in a way that respects both road safety and animal welfare. While the responsibility for resolving the root causes of this problem lies primarily with state governments, NHAI has taken a proactive step within its jurisdiction to manage the situation.

A Vision for Safer Highways and Humane Treatment of Animals

This pilot project is a significant step toward improving road safety and promoting the humane treatment of animals. By establishing shelters, providing medical care, and facilitating the safe transportation of stray cattle, NHAI is taking comprehensive measures to reduce accidents caused by animals on highways and improve the welfare of these animals.

With the full support of construction partners and industry stakeholders, this initiative is poised to make a lasting impact on both road safety and animal welfare across India’s National Highways.