Trolley inspection carried out in subsidence-hit stretch of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor

Kolkata Metro General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy on Tuesday conducted a trolley inspection of the Esplanade-Sealdah section of the East-West corridor, which was nearing completion after multiple incidents of subsidence.The East-West corridor or the Green Line will connect Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector 5 when fully operational.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy on Tuesday conducted a trolley inspection of the Esplanade-Sealdah section of the East-West corridor, which was nearing completion after multiple incidents of subsidence.

The East-West corridor or the Green Line will connect Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector 5 when fully operational. It is at present operational in two disjointed sections -- Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Sector 5, with work underway on war footing for the Esplanade-Sealdah stretch.

Reddy carried out the trolley inspection on the Howrah-bound tunnel a day ahead of the schedule set by the implementing agency KMRCL, a Kolkata Metro spokesperson said.

The inspection marked a milestone, signifying the completion of the track-laying works in the tunnel. Reddy lauded the efforts made by KMRCL in achieving the milestone and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the works, hoping for an early commissioning of the entire Green Line.

On November 9, Reddy inspected the Bowbazar site where the incidents of subsidence had happened.

