"Centenary celebrations of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will begin from tomorrow": Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will commence on December 25. Reddy informed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Government of India will organise numerous programmes throughout the year.

"The centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee will begin tomorrow. Many programmes will be organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Government of India throughout the year... Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country on the path of development. We will remember Vajpayee through various programmes throughout the year and continue with the same energy with which Vajpayee ji served the country," he said. Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi stated that Atal Bihari Vajpayee "sowed the seeds" of the country's development.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji sowed the seeds of the country's development by taking the country out of very challenging circumstances... Atal ji's personality in itself conveys a unique message to the political administration and the entire country," he said. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Atal Yuva Mahakumbh at the KD Singh stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the media and the audience, the Defence Minister highlighted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy extended beyond India. "Not only the people of India, but people across the world were familiar with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's persona. There was a simplicity to his personality... he had an amusing nature. There were several instances when he proved that... He has provided me with a great deal of guidance in my life," Singh said.

Further, the Defence Minister remarked that Vajpayee had an amusing nature and offered guidance to many politicians. "He had a very amusing nature and he blessed a lot of politicians with his guidance. He had said that governments would come and go, parties would form and dissolve, but the democracy of the country should remain immortal," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also expressed his gratitude, appreciating the efforts of people's representatives in elevating the Shatabdi Mahotsav to new heights in Lucknow and across the country. Yogi further emphasised that this event provided an opportunity to reflect on the memories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his contributions to the nation. (ANI)

