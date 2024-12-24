Left Menu

Ajay Kumar Bhalla appointed as Governor of Manipur, Hari Babu Kambhampati replaces Raghubhar Das in Odisha

The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the governor of Manipur, replacing Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the governor of Manipur, replacing Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Bhalla's appointment comes in the midst of the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities which erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, last year, against the Manipur High Court's directive to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Moreover, Hari Babu Kambhampati, governor of Mizoram, is also appointed as the governor of Odisha, following the resignation of Raghubar Das. Hari Babu Kambhampati will now be replaced by Former Minister of State for Civil Aviation Retd. General Vijay Kumar Singh who'll soon take oath as Mizoram governor. Notably the President also appointed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as Governor of Bihar.

Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will succeed Khan as the Governor of Kerala. The appointments will take effect from the dates the Governors assume charge of their respective offices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

