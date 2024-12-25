Ecuador AG seeking charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

Ecuador's attorney general's office will seek charges against 16 military personnel over their suspected involvement in the forced disappearance of four minors, it said in a message on Tuesday.

The four minors, aged between 11 and 15 years old, disappeared in the Pacific coast city of Guayaquil on Dec. 8, sparking outrage across Ecuador.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)