"Atal Bihari Vajpayee's good governance has brought the country to where it is today": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow. Addressing the public, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's governance was appreciated by people from all over the world.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee's governance was appreciated all over the world... his good governance has brought the country to where it is today and he showed on how we can achieve good governance. The government of America has also said that if one wants to see good governance they should come to India.. be it Atal's government or Narendra Modi's government, we have achieved good governance today.." Singh said while addressing the media. Further, he said that governance could only be claimed good when it could fulfill the body, mind, money and the soul.

"Governance can only be called good when it fulfills the body, mind, money and the soul. The Uttar Pradesh government has proved a good governance. In the last eight years, India has brought 25 crore people out of poverty line... this is good governance. Our Prime Minister has fulfilled all his duties.. good education, employment and so many other schemes have been introduced for the people..." the Defence Minister said. Adding on, the Defence Minister stated that the telecom sector of the country has also been reformed.

"Along with road connectivity, major changes have also been introduced in the telecom sector of the country. If anyone in independent India has laid a strong foundation for the mobile revolution that is seen in the country today, it was our Atal ji," the Minister said. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 in 2018. (ANI)

