Energy sector roadmap prepared for next 25 years: Fadnavis

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 15:21 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his government has prepared a roadmap for the state's energy sector for the next 25 years.

The state government plans to provide solar energy facility for houses provided to the poor people under various schemes, he said at a 'meet-the-press' programme here.

In the next two-three years, efforts will also be made to reduce the electricity tariffs, said Fadnavis, who holds the energy portfolio.

''The energy sector is very important, and we have prepared the roadmap for the next 25 years,'' the chief minister said.

''We also plan to make sure houses provided to the poor under different government schemes do not get electricity bills. These homes will be covered under solar energy,'' he said.

Fadnavis said he has also focused on expediting the completion of pending projects, especially in the irrigation sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

