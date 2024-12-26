Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Literary Icon MT Vasudevan Nair

President Droupadi Murmu mourns the loss of acclaimed Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair, whose death leaves a void in literature. Known for his novels and screenplays, Nair's work vividly depicted rural India. The Kerala government declared mourning, postponing state events as a tribute to his legacy.

President Droupadi Murmu and MT Vasudevan Nair (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her sorrow over the death of esteemed Malayalam writer, MT Vasudevan Nair, an illustrious recipient of the Padma Bhushan award. Taking to social media platform X, she remarked on the significant loss to the world of literature following his passing.

Nair, a prominent figure in Malayalam literature, was beloved for his vivid portrayal of rural India through his writings. Celebrated for his contributions to films, he was honored with many literary awards, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan. The President extended her heartfelt condolences to his family, readers, and admirers.

In response to his demise, the Kerala government, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, announced an official mourning period on December 26 and 27 to honor his legacy. All state events, including a planned Cabinet meeting, have been postponed as a mark of respect. Nair, affectionately known as MT, was renowned not only for his novels and screenplays but also for his essays, short stories, and film direction.

Born in 1933 in Kudallur, Palakkad district, MT achieved early acclaim in the literary world. At just 20, he secured a top prize from The New York Herald Tribune for a short story competition. His breakthrough novel, 'Naalukettu', earned him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award at age 23. His prolific career included notable works like 'Manju', 'Kaalam', and 'Randamoozham'. In 2005, he was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan and accumulated numerous other prestigious awards throughout his lifetime.

