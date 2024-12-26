Tamil Nadu Remembers: 20 Years After the 2004 Tsunami

On the somber occasion of the 20th anniversary of the 2004 tsunami, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi led tributes to those who lost their lives in the disaster. The catastrophic event claimed many lives, leaving a lasting impact on coastal areas from Chennai to Kanyakumari.

In solidarity, fishermen and locals in Chennai, Thoothukudi, and other Tamil Nadu districts gathered to honor the victims. Memorial services, such as the one at Thrace Puram Beach, saw heartfelt tributes with candles, flowers, and traditional offerings.

The 2004 tsunami, triggered by an earthquake off Indonesia's Sumatra island, devastated several countries, including India. Tamil Nadu's coastal regions bore a heavy toll, with 610 reported deaths and significant damage to numerous fishing villages.

