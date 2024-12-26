Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Remembers: 20 Years After the 2004 Tsunami

Tamil Nadu commemorates the victims of the devastating 2004 tsunami, as Governor RN Ravi and local fishermen pay tribute on the 20th anniversary. Memorial services and solemn ceremonies were held across affected areas, reflecting on the tragedy that claimed lives and livelihoods along the coastal regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:27 IST
Tamil Nadu Remembers: 20 Years After the 2004 Tsunami
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi pays tribute to victims (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the somber occasion of the 20th anniversary of the 2004 tsunami, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi led tributes to those who lost their lives in the disaster. The catastrophic event claimed many lives, leaving a lasting impact on coastal areas from Chennai to Kanyakumari.

In solidarity, fishermen and locals in Chennai, Thoothukudi, and other Tamil Nadu districts gathered to honor the victims. Memorial services, such as the one at Thrace Puram Beach, saw heartfelt tributes with candles, flowers, and traditional offerings.

The 2004 tsunami, triggered by an earthquake off Indonesia's Sumatra island, devastated several countries, including India. Tamil Nadu's coastal regions bore a heavy toll, with 610 reported deaths and significant damage to numerous fishing villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024