Ukraine's Overnight Drone Assault Disrupts Russian South

Ukraine conducted a significant overnight drone attack on Russian territory, leading to disruptions and evacuations in the southern part of the country. Russian authorities reported the destruction of numerous drones but noted no immediate injuries. The attack forms part of ongoing hostilities between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine executed a major overnight drone attack on Russia, causing significant disruptions in the southern region, with several flights affected early Wednesday. Russian officials confirmed the emergency evacuation of residents from numerous apartments in the Rostov area.

According to the Russian defense ministry, air defense systems successfully obliterated 158 Ukrainian drones overnight, which included 29 in the southern Rostov region. Despite the threats posed, no injuries were reported. However, precautionary evacuation was necessary for residents in Aksay, Rostov, due to potential drone detonations.

The defense ministry detailed that additional drones were destroyed over Krasnodar and North Ossetia–Alania. Meanwhile, Ukraine has not commented, though it states attacks follow Russia's continued bombardment over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

