Ukraine's Overnight Drone Assault Disrupts Russian South

Ukraine executed a major overnight drone attack on Russia, causing significant disruptions in the southern region, with several flights affected early Wednesday. Russian officials confirmed the emergency evacuation of residents from numerous apartments in the Rostov area.

According to the Russian defense ministry, air defense systems successfully obliterated 158 Ukrainian drones overnight, which included 29 in the southern Rostov region. Despite the threats posed, no injuries were reported. However, precautionary evacuation was necessary for residents in Aksay, Rostov, due to potential drone detonations.

The defense ministry detailed that additional drones were destroyed over Krasnodar and North Ossetia–Alania. Meanwhile, Ukraine has not commented, though it states attacks follow Russia's continued bombardment over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)