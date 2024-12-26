Left Menu

Tollywood Turmoil: Celebrity Arrests and Political Drama Rock Hyderabad

A high-profile meeting between Telangana’s Chief Minister and Tollywood figures occurs amidst turmoil. Actor Allu Arjun faces legal troubles after a tragic premiere incident, sparking political controversy. Tensions rise as accusations fly, linking political figures to past celebrity issues, creating a storm in the Tollywood film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:27 IST
Tollywood Turmoil: Celebrity Arrests and Political Drama Rock Hyderabad
Visual of Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-stakes meeting between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and prominent Tollywood directors, producers, and actors, is currently unfolding at the Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju, the meeting sees attendance from industry icons including actors Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, and others.

The gathering, featuring directors like Koratala Siva and producers Suresh Babu, aims at addressing the operational challenges faced by the Tollywood industry. The discussions are pivotal in ensuring the smooth functioning of the film sector amidst ongoing controversies and public scrutiny.

Amidst this, actor Allu Arjun has landed in legal hot water following a chaotic fan event at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' resulting in a tragic incident. His subsequent arrest and release have exacerbated the situation, with Telangana's political leaders, including Revanth Reddy, pointing fingers, accusing Arjun of ignoring safety advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024