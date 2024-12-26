Tollywood Turmoil: Celebrity Arrests and Political Drama Rock Hyderabad

A high-stakes meeting between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and prominent Tollywood directors, producers, and actors, is currently unfolding at the Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju, the meeting sees attendance from industry icons including actors Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, and others.

The gathering, featuring directors like Koratala Siva and producers Suresh Babu, aims at addressing the operational challenges faced by the Tollywood industry. The discussions are pivotal in ensuring the smooth functioning of the film sector amidst ongoing controversies and public scrutiny.

Amidst this, actor Allu Arjun has landed in legal hot water following a chaotic fan event at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' resulting in a tragic incident. His subsequent arrest and release have exacerbated the situation, with Telangana's political leaders, including Revanth Reddy, pointing fingers, accusing Arjun of ignoring safety advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)