Ahmedabad's Heritage Meets Modernity at Kankaria Carnival 2024

At the grand inauguration of Kankaria Carnival 2024, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the harmonious blend of Ahmedabad's rich heritage with modern advancements. The carnival, celebrated annually, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Virasat Bhi Vikas Bhi' and seeks to inspire active public participation in regional development.

Marking Good Governance Day, CM Patel announced development initiatives worth Rs 868 crore in Ahmedabad, aimed at improving urban living standards. These initiatives coincide with the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, celebrated through a Vikas Utsav organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of providing accessible opportunities and well-being for even the most marginalized sections of society.

Commending the efforts of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, CM Patel acknowledged the inception of the Kankaria Carnival under PM Modi's leadership in 2008. Now a major December event, the carnival offers entertainment to families across social strata. In a remarkable feat, students from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Education Board set a record for consuming the maximum candies within a stipulated time, receiving a Guinness World Record certificate in the presence of the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)