Manipur CM Pushes for Enhanced Border Management and Police Training Amid FMR Regulation Efforts

In response to border challenges and evolving security concerns, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has made a plea to the central government for enhanced use of state resources to manage the borders effectively. This comes as the regulation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border is being reconsidered. Speaking after inspecting the Manipur Police firing range at Pangei Vairy village, Singh emphasized that the Indian government is striving to impose stricter measures requiring Myanmar nationals to possess visas and passports when entering India, marking an interim step towards a more formal arrangement.

The Chief Minister clarified that this move is a response to concerns raised by several neighboring states opposed to the current FMR arrangements. Singh assured that any regulation changes in Manipur will align with international standards and previously established norms, forwarding that the current order is considered an internal settlement. He reiterated his request for maximum empowerment of state machinery on the border to facilitate accurate identification of individuals crossing the line between India and Myanmar.

Moreover, Singh highlighted the importance of enhancing local law enforcement amidst the current law and order challenges faced by the state. During his inspection of the newly developed facilities at the Manipur Police Training Centre in Pangei, he stressed that newly recruited constables will receive specialized training. Strengthening and equipping the police force with advanced facilities and training remains a priority to ensure Manipur's security. Special training programs are set for those officers recently completing their initial training to prepare them for any potential future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)