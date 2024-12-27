Left Menu

DAM Capital Advisors Soars with 39% Premium on BSE Debut

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd experienced a premium listing of nearly 39% over its issue price on Friday. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) raising Rs 840.25 crore. The company targets to leverage the benefits of listing, offering comprehensive financial solutions in investment banking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:13 IST
DAM Capital Advisors Ltd made a strong debut on the stock market, with its shares opening at a 39% premium to the issue price of Rs 283, reaching Rs 392.90 on the BSE.

The stock later rose further, recording an impressive high of 61.44% at Rs 456.90, reflecting robust investor interest. At the NSE, the listing was equally promising, opening at Rs 393 with a 38.86% increase.

Despite being solely an offer for sale initiative, which means proceeds are directed to selling shareholders, the firm's market valuation hit Rs 3,067.77 crore. DAM Capital, serving in areas like equity capital markets and mergers, aims to enhance shareholder opportunities through public listing.

