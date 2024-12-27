Reflecting on Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Silent Leadership and Economic Transformation

In an emotional tribute, BJP MP Naveen Jindal described the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a 'sad day' for everyone. Jindal praised Singh's legacy, noting the immense inspiration drawn from his life. Acknowledging his hallmark of quiet leadership, Jindal recalled Singh's pivotal role in dismantling the License, Quota, and Permit Raj during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1991.

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader MB Patil also expressed his condolences, hailing Singh as one of India's 'greatest' Prime Ministers. Patil highlighted Singh's contributions in elevating India to a global economic powerhouse, emphasizing his foundational role in the economic reforms of the 1990s that laid the groundwork for the country's current economic status.

The former Prime Minister, who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92, shaped India's economy through liberalisation reforms pivotal in advancing its global economic standing. Born on September 26, 1932, Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, marking the longest tenure after Nehru and Indira Gandhi. His death marks the end of a transformative era, leaving behind an indelible mark on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)