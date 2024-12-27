Left Menu

Reflecting on Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Silent Leadership and Economic Transformation

BJP MP Naveen Jindal and Karnataka Minister MB Patil mourn the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Celebrated for his economic reforms, Singh leaves a profound legacy. Indian politics and economy have been significantly shaped by his leadership, marking India as a global economic power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:32 IST
Reflecting on Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Silent Leadership and Economic Transformation
BJP MP Naveen Jindal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional tribute, BJP MP Naveen Jindal described the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a 'sad day' for everyone. Jindal praised Singh's legacy, noting the immense inspiration drawn from his life. Acknowledging his hallmark of quiet leadership, Jindal recalled Singh's pivotal role in dismantling the License, Quota, and Permit Raj during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1991.

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader MB Patil also expressed his condolences, hailing Singh as one of India's 'greatest' Prime Ministers. Patil highlighted Singh's contributions in elevating India to a global economic powerhouse, emphasizing his foundational role in the economic reforms of the 1990s that laid the groundwork for the country's current economic status.

The former Prime Minister, who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92, shaped India's economy through liberalisation reforms pivotal in advancing its global economic standing. Born on September 26, 1932, Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, marking the longest tenure after Nehru and Indira Gandhi. His death marks the end of a transformative era, leaving behind an indelible mark on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024