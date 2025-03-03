Left Menu

Akash Anand: A Political Legacy Challenged

Akash Anand, nephew of Mayawati, was removed from all BSP posts, a decision he respects and sees as a challenge. Mayawati appointed Anand's father and an MP as national coordinators. Despite the emotional impact, Anand remains dedicated to the Bahujan Movement and pledged continued commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:43 IST
Akash Anand: A Political Legacy Challenged
politician
  • Country:
  • India

Akash Anand, nephew of BSP chief Mayawati, faced a significant political shift after being removed from all party positions. Expressing respect for Mayawati's decision, Anand termed it unchangeable. He acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment but embraced it as a challenge, vowing to continue the fight for the Bahujan Movement.

Mayawati's decisiveness saw Anand's father, Anand Kumar, and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam assume national coordinator roles. She also declared no successor would be named during her lifetime. These moves underscore a reshuffle aimed at strengthening the party's commitment to its core mission.

Anand's response, shared on social media, emphasized loyalty and dedication to the Bahujan cause. He dismissed claims of his political career's end, reiterating that the movement transcends personal ambition. Despite internal conflicts, such as those involving his father-in-law, his resolve remains resolute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025