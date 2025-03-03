Akash Anand: A Political Legacy Challenged

Akash Anand, nephew of BSP chief Mayawati, faced a significant political shift after being removed from all party positions. Expressing respect for Mayawati's decision, Anand termed it unchangeable. He acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment but embraced it as a challenge, vowing to continue the fight for the Bahujan Movement.

Mayawati's decisiveness saw Anand's father, Anand Kumar, and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam assume national coordinator roles. She also declared no successor would be named during her lifetime. These moves underscore a reshuffle aimed at strengthening the party's commitment to its core mission.

Anand's response, shared on social media, emphasized loyalty and dedication to the Bahujan cause. He dismissed claims of his political career's end, reiterating that the movement transcends personal ambition. Despite internal conflicts, such as those involving his father-in-law, his resolve remains resolute.

(With inputs from agencies.)